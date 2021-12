A record 130 athletes are set to line up for the World Para Surfing Championships, with competition due to begin in California in the United States tomorrow.

Champions are set to be crowned across nine classifications at Pismo Beach - with three classifications for standing surfers, one for kneeling surfers, one for seated surfers, two for surfers that ride in the prone position, and two for visually impaired surfers.

Brazil has four surfers defending individual world titles, the most of any nation - Mike Paz, Roberto Pino, Malu Mendes and Alcino Neto, while Spain are the defending team champions.

Surfers are set to represent 24 nations, with the International Surfing Association (ISA) hopeful that the growth of Para surfing will support the governing body’s ambition of featuring at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics.

American surfer Liv Stone in training prior to the start of competition at the ISA World Para Surfing Championships ©ISA/Sean Evans

The event is being hosted by surf school AmpSurf and taking place in the Californian city of Pismo.

The city’s director of events Gordon Jackson said: "As a long-time supporter of AmpSurf, it has been a privilege to support ISA’s efforts to bring Para surfing to the Paralympic stage.

"Our city is honoured to be chosen as the destination surf break for this esteemed competition, and we look forward to welcoming elite athletes and spectators from all over the world.

"Surf culture is at the heart of our classic California beach town."

Following each day’s competition, events are scheduled to take place on the Pier Plaza, including live music and a screening of the film "The Waterman."