The International Surfing Association (ISA) has released full highlights of the 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championships on its YouTube channel.

The 52-minute video recaps the finest moments from the competition, which took place in La Jolla in California from March 11 to 15.

Spain were comfortable winners in the team event by nearly 400 points ahead of hosts the United States and Brazil, with American state Hawaii - competing separately - finishing fourth overall.

Aitor Francesena of Spain won his second gold medal at the Championships by winning the men's visually impaired one category, while the women's equivalent was won by his compatriot Carmen Garcia.

Spain picked up six other podiums to finish top of the leaderboard.

Another highlight was Denmark's Bruno Hansen winning the men's prone one title for the fifth time in a row.





The release of full highlights follows on from other posts showcasing some of the best action in the ISA archives, including the men's and women's grand finals from the ISA World Surfing Games of 2019, to fill the void left by the current lack of events.

The 2020 edition was set to be held in El Salvador in June, but competition has been delayed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Federation has also uploaded highlights from the 2008 ISA World Masters Surfing Championship that was held in Punta Rocas in Peru, while today saw a recap video of the 1996 ISA World Surfing Games from Huntington Beach in California posted, featuring nearly two hours of highlights.