AIBA President Kremlev meets with young athletes and Kazakhstan Prime Minister during visit to country

International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev has met with young athletes and the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan during a visit to the country.

In what was Kremlev’s first visit to Kazakhstan, he met with the President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, Kenes Rakishev, and the country’s Prime Minister, Askar Mamin.

Described as a "fruitful" meeting, the officials discussed plans to further the development of boxing in Kazakhstan, including an initiative to further the sport in schools and institutes.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev, left, met with the President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation and the country's Prime Minister during a visit to the country ©AIBA

"Kazakhstan has a rich history of boxing and a great future," said Kremlev.

"I would like to thank the Government of the country, boxing federation and all sport officials who give their efforts to develop our sport, to give more opportunities and to create conditions for athletes, to organise high-level competitions."

Kazakhstan won five medals at the Men’s World Boxing Championships in Serbia, held in October and November, finishing with a tally of two golds, two silvers and one bronze medal, enough for second place in the overall medal table behind Cuba.