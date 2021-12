Veronika Loginova has been appointed as the new director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), it was announced today.

She is currently a legal advisor on anti-doping to Lev Belousov, Rector of the Russian International Olympic University (RIOU).

Loginova replaces Yuriy Ganus, who was fired in August 2020.

Vladimir Gruzdev, chairman of the Board of the Russian Bar Association, one of the founders of RUSADA, announced the decision.

It followed a meeting of the founders of RUSADA in Moscow today.

Besides her work with RIOU, Loginova is also a member of Russia’s Working Group on Improving Legislation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports, a body overseen by the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs.

She also sits on the Russian Athletics Federation’s Disciplinary Commission.

Loginova also holds several international roles, including as a member of an Ad-hoc group set up by the Council of Europe working on the development of recommendations of the protection of whistleblowers.

She is a member of the European Olympic Committees Medicine and Anti-Doping Commission and has been appointed by UNESCO as an independent expert to work with the Bureau of the Conference of the Parties to the International Convention against Doping in Sport and the Committee for the Approval of Projects Submitted to the Fund for Elimination of Doping in Sports.

Previously, she was a member of a group of experts appointed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to implement the WADA Outreach educational programme during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

She took part in the activities of the Special European Committee on interaction with WADA and the special commissions of the Monitoring Group of the Council of Europe on science, education and legal issues.

Veronika Loginova, right, was part of a group of experts who worked on the WADA Outreach educational programme during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi ©Veronika Loginova

The position has been vacant for more than a year since the RUSADA Supervisory Board sacked Ganus after an audit allegedly revealed a "number of significant irregularities in the financial and economic activities" of the organisation.

Ganus claimed that false evidence had been used against him.

WADA was among the organisations who expressed concern about the decision to remove Ganus, widely respected internationally.

Gruzdev claimed that WADA were satisfied with the process to appoint Loginova.

"The procedure for the election of the director general took place under the strict supervision of WADA," he said.

"Not a single claim was made.

"The selection of the finalists was carried out by the updated Supervisory Board of the organisation.

"Changes in its composition were also a requirement of WADA and took place on a competitive basis.

"In total, about 500 applications were submitted.

"The candidates were assessed for strict compliance with the requirements, including the absence of conflicts of interest.

"The founders conducted personal interviews with those who passed the preliminary selection.

"In total, over 40 candidates were interviewed.

"WADA was informed in detail about all the steps taken by the founders to form the Supervisory Board - some candidates were previously agreed with them.

"WADA expressed satisfaction with such an open and transparent election process."

Veronika Loginova replaces Yuriy Ganus, pictured on screen, as the director general of RUSADA after he was fired in August 2020 ©Getty Images

Russia must compete under a neutral flag at the Olympic Games and World Championships until December 2022 due to sanctions imposed by WADA and partially upheld last December by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

WADA initially handed Russia a four-year ban after doping data at the Moscow Laboratory was found to be manipulated, but this was later reduced on appeal to two years by CAS.

Russia is also banned from hosting World Championships until the ban is lifted.

"Renewing the composition of RUSADA's governing bodies was a key task of the two founders of the organisation: the Russian Bar Association and the International Center for Health Protection," Gruzdev said.

"This is an extremely important step and stage for the return of the Russian flag and anthem to the international competitions, as well as for removing the ban on holding major international competitions on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"WADA is informed of the progress of the changes and welcomes the format for their implementation.

"We hope that the operational activities of the renewed RUSADA will allow us to fulfil the state task, strengthen the authority of our country in the international arena and return our flag, anthem, sports uniform with Russian symbols in December 2022."

A WADA spokesman said: "As per the conditions of the process established by the Supervisory Board, the WADA appointed an observer to sit on the RUSADA director general selection committee.

"The WADA observer was afforded access to all documentation and meetings held by the committee.

"Based on the observer’s report, WADA is satisfied that the selection and recruitment of the RUSADA director general followed the agreed upon process.

"All available evidence suggests that it was carried out independently and in accordance with the principles of objectivity and due diligence."