Parsons claims IPC and Paralympic Movement has laid foundations for inclusion goals to be achieved

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons has claimed the organisation has a solid platform on which to build on in its bid to "fulfill our vision to make a more inclusive world through Para sport".

Speaking on the first day of the Inclusion Summit, Parsons said the Paralympic Games and the Movement itself had developed sufficiently to be able to lay the foundations for it to achieve its main targets.

"In my view, the IPC is well placed," said Parsons.

"Through sport, we can play an important role in driving social change and making for a better, fairer, and more inclusive world, especially at a time when persons with disabilities have been disproportionately affected and impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the Paralympic Games and the Paralympic Movement reaching a certain level of maturity, we now have a platform to build from in our quest to fulfill our vision to make a more inclusive world through Para sport.

"It needs to be stressed, that the IPC alone cannot transform the world for 1.2 billion people who form 15 per cent of the global population.

"That is why we turbo-charged our efforts to collaborate with global, in disability and health."

United Nations deputy secretary general Amina J. Mohammed praised the WeThe15 campaign during her speech to the Summit ©IPC

United Nations deputy secretary general Amina J. Mohammed delivered the keynote address on the first day of the Summit.

"Fifteen per cent of the global population are people with disabilities who face physical and social barriers and false stereotypes of dependence and incapacity," said Mohammed.

"Because of these practices and perceptions, they're more likely to be excluded from education, employment, community life, and opportunities of all kinds.

"I'm, therefore, delighted to be part of the We the 15 campaign, the biggest ever movement aimed at challenging and changing this."

IPC chief brand and communications officer Craig Spence presented on the "WeThe15" campaign, aimed at changing attitudes and creating more opportunities for people with disabilities.