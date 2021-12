The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has confirmed the full line-up for the 2021 Inclusion Summit, with the two-day virtual event due to begin tomorrow.

The Summit is scheduled to begin at 14.00 CET tomorrow with IPC President Andrew Parsons and World Academy of Sport Director Dean Gosper delivering opening remarks.

The first keynote speech will be delivered by Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary General, discussing the link between Para sport and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



IPC chief brand and communications officer Craig Spence will present on the "WeThe15 campaign", which is aimed at changing attitudes and creating more opportunities for people with disabilities.

Keynote speeches will follow from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Gabriela Ramos UNESCO Assistant-Director for Social and Human Sciences.

Koike will outline what the Japanese capital learnt from hosting the re-arranged Paralympic Games, focusing on measures taken by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government as part of efforts to ensure an inclusive society.

A panel discussion will follow centring on the role of sport in advancing the human rights agenda.

IPC Governing Board member Juan Pablo Salazar, Centre for Sport & Human Rights chief innovation and partnerships officer David Grevemberg, Special Olympics European Eurasia President David Evangelista and Gustavo de Araujo Perazzolo, International Committee of Sports for the Deaf interim President will participate.

Carla Qualtrough, Canada’s Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, herself a Paralympian, will explore the Paralympic Movement as a driver of inclusive employment.

This theme of changing business will be explored further by Caroline Casey, founder The Valuable 500, Stephen Frost from Included, Angelika Inglsperger from Allianz, Atos’ Neil Milliken and Gareth Whalley from Coca Cola.

The opening day will conclude with a discussion on delivering a cultural shift for persons with disabilities.

The discussion will feature C-Talent chief executive Keely Cat-Wells, GDS Secretariat Jose Viera, and Mat Goff, chief executive of adam&eve DDB.

World Health Organization director general Dr Tedros Adhanom will open the second day of the 2021 Inclusion Summit ©Getty Images

World Health Organization director general Dr Tedros Adhanom will open the second day with a keynote speech.

International Disability Alliance (IDA) President Ana Lucia Arellano and Helena Dalli from the EU Commissioner for Equality will also deliver keynote speeches.

A session on how sport development programmes for persons with disabilities can impact the local community will then be held.

This will be followed by a presentation from Facundo Chavez from UN Human Rights on how transforming the lives of 1.2 billion people must begin in the local community.



The impact the Paralympic Games have on transforming the lives of persons with disabilities will be explored by Paralympians Liz Johnson from Britain and Husnah Kukundakwe from Uganda, who at 14 was the youngest participant at Tokyo 2020.

The pair will be joined by Nael Ogden-Smith, the IPC’s Head of Partnerships.

The role of assistive technology as a vehicle to drive social inclusion of persons with disabilities will be examined by Chapal Khasnabis from the WHO, Jon Lomøy from ATscale; GAATO representative Luc De Witte and Vicki Austin, from the Global Disability Innovation Hub.

Vladimir Cuk, executive director of the International Disability Alliance (IDA), will end the summit with a look ahead to the Global Disability Summit in February 2022.

The two-day Inclusion Summit is being staged jointly by IPC and the World Academy of Sport, with the support of the IDA.

Its theme is "Building back better: Sport as a tool to place persons with disabilities at the heart of the inclusion agenda".

Promotion of social inclusion and human rights will be among two key areas assessed, as well as how sport advances the Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.