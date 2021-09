LeBron James has received the COVID-19 vaccine despite being initially sceptical in a decision to prioritise the wellbeing of himself, his family and his friends.

The 36-year-old basketball star said he had researched the vaccine and is now part of the 90 per cent of National Basketball Association (NBA) players to have been inoculated prior to the beginning of the season on October 19.

"I know that I was very skepticism (sic) about it all," said James.

"But after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but my family and my friends.

"That's why I decided to do it.

"We are talking about people's bodies and well beings.

"I don't feel like for me personally that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods.

"You have to do what's best for you and your family."

LeBron James, centre, joins the 90 per cent of NBA players who are vaccinated against COVID-19 ©Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers player said that it was not his job to persuade other players to follow suit.

"I know what I did for me and my family," added James.

"I know what some of my friends did for their families.

"But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities, and things they want to do, that's not my job."

The coronavirus vaccine has caused debate among players in the NBA with some refusing to be jabbed.

Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins' application for a religious exemption was rejected by the league.

As a result, he is set to miss all games at the Chase Center as San Francisco's rules state all players must be vaccinated to participate in home games.

Washington Wizards' star guard Bradley Beal has refused to get vaccinated, questioning its efficacy.

Washington Wizards' player Bradley Beal has said he will not take the COVID-19 vaccine, questioning its efficacy ©Getty Images

"I would like an explanation to people with vaccines – why are they still getting COVID if that’s something that we are supposed to highly be protected from?" Beal said.

"It’s funny that it only reduces your chances of going to the hospital.

"It doesn’t eliminate anybody from getting COVID.

"Right?"

The NBA has stated that those who are fully vaccinated avoid regular testing and can sit together in the locker room, at team meals and during travel, signalling a return to a pre-pandemic lifestyle.

They also don’t have to quarantine if a close contact tests positive for the coronavirus unless the fully vaccinated player begins showing COVID-19 symptoms.

On the other hand, those conducting vaccine holdouts are subject to testing on all days involving practice or travel and could be tested multiple times on game days.

Unvaccinated players are also expected to maintain social distance and must enter quarantine if they are deemed a close contact of someone who tests positive for the coronavirus.