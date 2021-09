Queen and changing nature of life inspired Birmingham 2022 Baton, designers say

Young artists and designers who helped create the Birmingham 2022 Baton have revealed how the look was inspired by the Queen herself.

"It is the Queen’s baton, so it should be feminine," Zoey Sibanda told insidethegames.

"I am all about femininity and just embracing the power in women, which can make us a level ground for both genders.

"The petals, the colour, the curvature make it sleek and soft.

"It is made in a really sustainable way.

"It is not going to stay the same way because in nature that is what happens.

"Anyway it should just change to show the progressive usefulness of things in life, like women giving birth, over time they just change.

"That is a really good representation with the Queen.

"It is the Queen’s baton, why should it be manly?"

Sibanda was part of a group of young designers and artists working with design groups in the West Midlands led by Laura Nyahuye of Coventry-based Maokwo.

"We had to do it in a short space of time so the process was under a lot of pressure," Nyahuye told insidethegames.

Laura Nyahuye, who led the design process, poses with the Birmingham 2022 Baton ©Philip Barker

A number of prototypes were made during a process which was completed in less than a year.

"There was a lot of exploring with the young people then it came down to the one," Nyahuye said.

The Baton was cast in Birmingham’s Jewellery quarter in copper, aluminium and brass, deliberately chosen by Nyahuye.

"That came because I work with non-precious materials.

"It was something that was quite important to work into the Baton because it is something humans can relate to.

"In uncertain times to actually see it there is a testimony, a lot of joy.

"I’ve been ‘seeing’ this baton for quite some time," Nyahuye added.

Technological features were added by Birmingham Open Media and include a function to enable air-quality data to be collected.

This will be sent back to Birmingham University to help with its environmental research.

Nyahuye and members of the group will be at Buckingham Palace next week when the Queen places her message in the Baton to begin the Queen's Baton Relay.

"I just want to know what’s in the message," Nyahuye joked.