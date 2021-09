Birmingham 2022 are "really confident" they can organise a "really successful" Queen's Baton Relay before next summer's Commonwealth Games, despite the enforced changes due to COVID-19 regulations.

"The soul searching has got us to where we are, with the Baton Relay still going ahead," Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin told insidethegames as the Baton was publicly unveiled today at Birmingham Open Media, an arts centre in the city where the Commonwealth Games will take place next year.

In 2018, a dedicated team accompanied the Baton throughout its journey.

Arrangements have been changed for the Birmingham Relay.

"We will be sending it on from country to country by courier," Dame Louise confirmed.

"We cannot justify sending people with it in the world we have today.

"Each country can look after it itself because they know the restrictions that they have.

"In many ways, let us use it as a trial run for the future, rather than saying that every time you have to spend lots of money to send lots of people around the Commonwealth.

"It's the Baton that counts, it is the message that counts."

The Baton was designed in the West Midlands and is "completely different" from any Commonwealth Baton before it ©ITG

Dame Louise added: "We have got people in each country to look after it and hand it on and ensure it comes back safely here for the Opening Ceremony, that’s all we need to happen."

The Baton was designed in the West Midlands with Coventry-based artist Laura Nyahuye leading the project.

"It is completely different from anything else that we’ve had," said Dame Louise, who will accompany The Queen when she consigns her message at Buckingham Palace next week.

"It is really beautiful, it is very difficult to explain you have to see it and view it."

Dame Louise said she has been "taken through how they made it" and ensured it will be easy to open - her CGF predecessor Prince Imran struggled to open the Baton during the 2014 Opening Ceremony and there were also problems in 2018.

"There have been difficulties at the last two Games but I have tried it and at this moment in time it is working."

The Baton is set to be flown from Birmingham Airport to Cyprus, the first destination in a planned itinerary of 294 days.

Relay organiser Lisa Hampton has been working on the logistics for almost two years.

"At the start, we were not in a global pandemic and then we moved into the pandemic so it is a very unusual Relay from that point of view," Hampton told insidethegames.

"What it has given us is the chance to do is reevaluate all of our plans, to think carefully about why we are doing what we do and make sure we can deliver a really sustainable spectacular Relay in a strange new world.

"We have rigorous cleaning protocols in place.

"We are really confident that it will be really successful," Hampton said.

Former CGF President Prince Imran struggled to open the Baton at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Baton, but current CGF President Dame Louise says the Baton will be easier to open this time around ©Getty Images

Some 7,500 Batonbearers are expected to handle it during the journey.

"I don’t think we will be using gloves at the moment but I think we are going to keep a watching brief on it and work within the parameters which exist within each country at the time," Hampton added.

The Baton is cast in copper, aluminium and brass in tribute to the gold, silver and bronze medals.

"Copper is actually a natural antibacterial, antiviral substance as well," insisted Hampton.

"The most important thing from our point of view is that everyone remains safe and that the Relay is delivered safely and appropriately.

"What we are doing is working with each of the countries in turn, to understand the government guidelines in that country.

"Rather than applying our guidelines and our understanding everywhere else, it is about working closely together to make sure we have the appropriate delivery.

"We have layers and layers of contingency and lots of options for each country.

"What we are finding about the pandemic is that it is a very changeable thing."

The Baton is expected to spend Christmas in the Seychelles, New Year’s Day in the Maldives and Commonwealth Day in New Zealand.

After a trip to the Falkland Islands on June 7, it will tour the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, before adventuring around Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

It is due to cross into England on July 4, with the Commonwealth Games scheduled to commence on July 28.