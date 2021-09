The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) has completed a marathon three-day recording session to produce the 72 anthems which will be used at poignant moments during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

They were arranged and conducted by Philip Sheppard, a professor at the Royal College of Music who performed a similar task for the 2012 Olympics.

"I have strived to match the adrenaline and excitement of the Games in my versions of the anthems," Sheppard said.

"We are recording with care and want these anthems to sound as great as possible.

"We want to give the medallists and audience goosebumps."

Fifty musicians took part in laying down the tracks at the CBSO Centre in Birmingham.

"The excitement and anticipation of the Games has most definitely been incorporated into these arrangements of the anthems," Sheppard said.

The stipulation is that they should last between 60 and 90 seconds but Sheppard admitted problems achieving the right length for Uganda.

This was played at Gold Coast 2018 to recognise Joshua Cheptegei's double in the men's 5,000 metres and 10,000m and Stella Chesang's victory in the women’s 10,000m.

"The Ugandan anthem is tough as it is only eight bars long so not long enough for the flag-raising time limit," Sheppard said.

"We thought to play it slowly but it would just sound sad, so I decided to record it three times each with a different variation.

"We contacted Uganda to check they were okay with this!"

The recordings will be used during welcome ceremonies held as teams arrive at the Village, but most notably at victory ceremonies.

Joshua Cheptegei, centre, twice ensured that the Ugandan anthem was heard at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

"Nothing tugs at the heart strings harder than a national anthem being belted out in a packed stadium by emotional athletes and thousands of their supporters," Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid said.

"We’re delighted the CBSO are playing such an important part in the victory ceremonies of the Games and I’m really looking forward to hearing these anthems played next year."

At least one anthem has changed since 2018 ,when 400m hurdler Kyron McMaster won the first Commonwealth gold for the British Virgin Islands.

God Save the Queen was played at the victory ceremony, but in May 2020, agreement was reached for the BVI to use the territorial song Oh Beautiful Virgin Islands at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

God Save the Queen was played in Tokyo when Bermuda's Flora Duffy added Olympic gold to her 2018 Commonwealth Games title.

It will be heard again should she repeat her triumph in Birmingham.

The Norfolk Islands, St Helena, Montserrat and the Turks and Caicos Islands will use the same anthem if they should win gold.

England victory anthem is Sir Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem.

In 2010, it replaced the popular Land of Hope and Glory by Sir Edward Elgar which was heard 53 times the last time England hosted the Games in 2002.

The Falkland Islands, celebrating 40 years of Commonwealth Games participation in Birmingham, has designated Song of the Falklands as its victory anthem.

Although instrumental versions are used at medal ceremonies, many athletes choose to sing along.

In the case of the most recent host nation Australia, which will lead next year’s Opening Ceremony parade in Birmingham, the lyrics to Advance Australia Fair were changed this year to include the phrase "we are one and free", reflecting inclusion of indigenous peoples.