The women's ice hockey competition will open six days before the men's at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with hosts China kicking off events the day before the Opening Ceremony.

China will face qualifier one, which will be one of three qualifiers determined in November in the Final Olympic Qualification tournaments, held in Germany, the Czech Republic and Sweden, on February 3 2022.

China and three qualifiers will form Group B alongside Japan, while the top-five ranked teams - the United States, Canada, Finland, the Russian Olympic Committee and Switzerland - form Group A.

For the quarter-finals, all five Group A teams will qualify, though their position in the standings will determine their seeding and draw in the knockout stages, while three Group B teams will progress.

Switzerland play Canada, Finland play the US, and Japan will play a qualifier on the first day of competition.

The women's final will take place on February 17 at the Wukesong Sports Centre, where most of the women's matches will be played.

The Russian Olympic Committee will open the men's ice hockey competition at Beijing 2022 as defending champions ©Getty Images

The men's competition will get underway on February 9, with the final played on February 20.

The defending champions Russian Olympic Committee open the competition against Switzerland, while the Czech Republic and Denmark will also face off on the opening day.

The 12-team competition features three groups,

The three group winners and the best-placed second team will automatically qualify for the quarter-finals, while the bottom eight seeds will contest one another for the other four spots, their seeding determined by their record in the group stages.

Most games of the men’s tournament will be held at the 18,826-seat National Indoor Stadium