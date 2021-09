Britain has replaced South Korea as hosts of next month’s women’s pre-qualification second round group for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Gangneung Hockey Centre, used during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, had been scheduled to host the Group F event.

Korea Ice Hockey confirmed their withdrawal as hosts to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), citing COVID-19 restrictions in South Korea.

Restrictions currently prevent indoor contact sports from being held, while participating nations would have been required to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

The IIHF has confirmed the event will now take place at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham, with Ice Hockey UK agreeing to step in as hosts.

"We are really excited to be hosting one of the groups in the latest round of Olympic qualifying," said Clifton Wrottesley, Ice Hockey UK chairman.

"I'd like to sincerely thank the National Ice Centre for their support in getting this confirmed in such a short space of time.

"They’ve really gone above and beyond - and pulled out all the stops to turn this around in such a short space of time.

"This is a massive opportunity to showcase the women's game and we are thrilled to be hosting it in such a fantastic venue.

"What a fantastic prospect - being able to support our women on their quest towards the Olympics in Beijing next year and being able to do it on home ice.

"I really hope that every ice hockey fan out there in the UK will be able to come to the arena in Nottingham and cheer on the GB ladies, who I know will be giving it their all to qualify for the next round next month.

"I’ll be there, I hope to see you all there too."

The Gangneung Hockey Centre had initially been due to host the qualification event ©Getty Images

The pre-qualification group will be contested from October 7 to 10.

Hosts Britain will face South Korea, Slovenia and Iceland.

Only the winners of the group will advance to the final stage of qualification for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Next month will also see Torre Pelice hold a group with hosts Italy seeking to overcome rivals Kazakhstan, Spain and Chinese Taipei to keep their hopes of Olympic qualification alive.

Poland will host the final pre-qualification group in Bytom, where they will face competition from the Netherlands, Mexico and Turkey.

The winner of each tournament will advance to the final Olympic qualification tournaments, which will be held in November.

Czech Republic will host a qualifier in Chomutov with Hungary and Norway set to participate, while Germany will stage their qualification event in Fussen with Denmark and Austria providing the opposition.

The final qualifier will be in Lulea, where hosts Sweden meet France, Slovakia and a qualifier.

The tournaments will take place from November 11 to 14, with three spots on offer at Beijing 2022.

United States, Canada, Finland, the Russian Olympic Committee, Switzerland and Japan are assured of competing at the Games, alongside hosts China.

The qualification process for Beijing 2022 has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced cancellations and postponements of a series of events.