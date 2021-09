An advocacy group has called for the suspension of United States men's ice hockey team general manager Stan Bowman following allegations he helped to cover up the sexual abuse of two Chicago Blackhawks players.

According to Canadian channel The Sports Network, Child USA, a think tank working to end child abuse and neglect in the US, urged USA Hockey to remove Bowman from his position in a letter to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

Bowman, the general manager of National Hockey League (NHL) side the Chicago Blackhawks, is accused of covering up abuse in two lawsuits filed against the team earlier this year.

One claims the Blackhawks allowed coach Brad Aldrich to continue in his role despite the alleged sexual assault of two players during the 2009-2010 season.

The second alleges the NHL franchise granted Aldrich a positive job reference that allowed him to join the hockey department of Miami University in Ohio and later as a high school coach in Houghton.

In 2013, Aldrich was convicted of sexually assaulting a then 16-year-old player.

Stan Bowman is due to be the general manager of the US men's ice hockey team at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"I write to you today to request the suspension of Stan Bowman from his position as general manager of the US Olympic men’s hockey team and that an independent investigation into Bowman’s behaviour in his role as general manager of hockey operations of the Blackhawks NHL team be conducted," Child USA founder Marci Hamilton wrote, according to TSN.

"Bowman is still the general manager of the Blackhawks and earlier this year he was appointed as the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team for the 2022 Beijing Games.

"How could Bowman, who has been publicly accused of covering up the abuse of a serial predator, be allowed to lead USA Hockey and represent our country at the international level?"

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the Blackhawks had said there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations following an investigation.

Bowman is due to be the general manager of the US team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, set to run from February 4 to 20.

The US will go in search of its first US men's Olympic ice hockey title since Lake Placid 1980 at the Games in the Chinese capital.

insidethegames has contacted the USOPC for comment.