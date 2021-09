The logo for the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship has been unveiled - with organisers insisting preparations for the men's event in Russian city Saint Petersburg remain on track.

Outgoing IIHF President René Fasel attended the unveiling at the Grand Hotel in Saint Petersburg along with Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) officials.

The logo was inspired by famous painting "Athletes" by the Russian artist Kazimir Malevich and is made in the style of Suprematism – one of the most influential movements in abstract art of the 20th century.

"I’m so pleased that we can organise the next World Championship in Saint Petersburg in 2023," said Fasel.

"It will be a great World Championship with a great organiser."

FHR President Vladislav Tretyak, FHR vice president Roman Rotenberg, Pavel Bure, the FHR’s special representative for international affairs, and Saint Petersburg vice-governor Boris Piotrovsky also attended the event.

"It is a great honour to host the World Championship in our true hockey country," said Bure in a report by Russian official state news agency TASS.

"This is not only a sports event; it is a cultural celebration, an event that will leave a legacy on our country and our sport.

"It is an honour that the International Ice Hockey Federation has decided to host the tournament and I am sure that the country will do everything possible to make this World Championship memorable forever."

Saint Petersburg is preparing to stage the IIHF World Championship for the third time ©Getty Images

Two different arenas are set to host matches - including the existing Ice Palace - with 16 teams due to battle it out for the title.

The other venue is currently under construction on the site of the Peterburgsky Sports and Concert Complex and is expected to accommodate more than 20,000 spectators.

"By the end of next year, the arena should be completed - this [will] be ready for construction," Piotrovsky told TASS.

"After that, a certain number of matches and various technical events should take place on it and we will enter the [World] Championship with the new arena already fully tested.

"Currently, there are no delays [in construction], there is no reason to assume that there will be any, either."

It will be the third time Saint Petersburg has staged the Championship, having held them in 2000 and 2016, when it co-hosted with Moscow.

It will be the eighth time overall Russia or the Soviet Union has staged the event.