The International Ski Federation (FIS) has inspected the venue for next year's Alpine Junior World Ski Championships in British Columbia.

FIS officials, including Continental Cup coordinators Jody Pujol and Wim Rossel, travelled to the Panorama Mountain Resort to meet with organisers, while others participated online.

COVID-19 protocols and measures designed to ensure the safety of those participating in the event headlined the discussions during the visit.

The FIS said the trip also featured a mountain walk inspecting the courses, as well as visiting the village amenities, including lodging, food and planned waxing facilities.

The Panorama Mountain Resort is set to welcome more than 200 athletes for the event in March ©FIS

Organisers are set to hold a test event in December prior to the Championships, scheduled to run from March 1 to 9.

"The Organising Committee will continue its work towards successful Championships and will incorporate the feedback from the FIS coordinators into their planning," the FIS said.

The competition will be the first edition of the event staged in Western Canada and will mark the 40th anniversary of the Alpine Junior World Ski Championships.

More than 200 of the world's top junior Alpine skiers are set to compete.