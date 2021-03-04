Austria's Lukas Feurstein clinched victory in the men's giant slalom to deny Giovanni Franzoni of Italy a second gold medal at the Alpine Junior World Ski Championships in Bansko.

In a reversal of the result in yesterday's super-G race, where Franzoni pipped the Austrian to the title, Feurstein topped the podium in a combined time of 1min 45.33sec.

The 19-year-old finished 0.72sec clear of his Italian rival, who finished 14th in the giant slalom at the senior World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo last month, to take gold at the Bulgarian venue.

Franzoni was forced to settle for the silver medal, ending the competition 0.16 clear of Kaspar Kindem of Norway after clocking 1:46.05.

The Championships are taking place in the Bulgarian resort of Bansko ©Getty Images

Victory for Feurstein, a regular on the lower-tier International Ski Federation Alpine circuit, represents the most significant result of his career to date.

The Austrian will aim for a second title at the event when he competes in the slalom tomorrow, the final men's event of the Championships.

As part of coronavirus protocols in place for the Championships at Pririn Mountain, the first Alpine skiing competition of this level to be hosted in Bulgaria, men and women are due to compete separately with a two-day break between their competitions.

Women's events are scheduled to begin on Monday (March 8) and run through to Wednesday (March 10).