Winterberg and Lake Placid to host 2024 and 2025 IBSF World Championships

Winterberg and Lake Placid are set to host the 2024 and 2025 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships respectively, it has been announced.

The World Championships were awarded at the IBSF Annual Congress today.

The German resort Winterberg and Whistler in Canada were announced as bidders for the 2024 event back in 2019.

Winterberg’s bid was approved today by the Congress, meaning the World Championships will take place thee for the first time since 2015.

The venue held the men’s event back in 1995 and the two-woman bobsleigh competitions back in 2000 and 2003.

The men’s and women’s bobsleigh and skeleton events merged into one World Championships in 2004.

Lake Placid had originally been scheduled to host this year’s World Championships but the event ultimately took place at Altenberg in Germany due to the COVID-19 pandemic restricting last year’s season to only European venues.

Lake Placid will instead welcome back the World Championships in 2025.

The US venue will host the IBSF World Championships for the 11th time in total, having last hosted them in 2012.

The IBSF also confirmed Winterberg will host the 2023 IBSF Junior World Championships, while Lake Placid will stage next year’s IBSF Summer Push World Championships.

Lake Placid was named host of the 2025 IBSF World Championships, the 11th time it will host the event ©Getty Images

The governing body said Lake Placid would host competition in its new training facilities, which were opened this summer and include an indoor ice start track.

Next year’s IBSF Congress will be hosted by the Olympic capital Lausanne.

The Swiss city will precede Jamaica, which was unanimously awarded the 2023 Congress.

The Jamaican Bobsled and Skeleton Federation had originally been due to host this year’s Congress but the event was held in a virtual format due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

Kit McConnell, sports director of the International Olympic Committee, spoke at the IBSF Congress.

His opening address was followed by Ivo Ferriani’s IBSF President's Report.