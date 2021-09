IBSF to award 2024 and 2025 World Championships at annual Congress

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) will award the 2024 and 2025 World Championships at its upcoming annual Congress.

The decisions will be made at a two-day online Congress held on September 16 and 17.

The first day will be a pre-Congress, with delegates hearing reports from IBSF vice-presidents and secretary general Heike Größwang.

A presentation will be given by Arram Kim, education manager of the Pyeongchang 2018 Legacy Foundation, as well as updates from the IBSF Good Governance Working Group.

The announcement of World Championship hosts will be made on September 17.

Größwang announced in 2019 that three resorts had submitted bids for the World Championships.

Sochi in Russia, Whistler in Canada and the German resort of Winterberg had lodged bids for the 2024 event.

Sochi had been due to stage the 2017 IBSF World Championships, but the event was moved to Königssee in Germany in December 2016 following doping revelations in the McLaren Report.

The Russian city will miss out again, due to a package of sanctions imposed on Russia by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport halved four-year sanctions earlier this year, but International Federations are unable to award major events to the nation during the two-year window.

IOC sports director Kit McConnell will speak at the annual Congress ©Getty Images

Kit McConnell, sports director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), will deliver the opening address followed by Ivo Ferriani’s IBSF President's Report.

Member federations will then be asked to approve the budget and re-elect the members of the IBSF Audit Committee.

The virtual Congress will see the IBSF Executive Committee present a retrospective of the past season, which was conducted under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An outlook for the upcoming Olympic season will also be given.

The Congress will conclude with a report from the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee, with the Winter Olympics fewer than five months away.