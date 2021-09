A fan survey conducted by FIFA on its controversial proposal to hold its men's World Cup every two years has revealed a majority support the existing quadrennial model.

FIFA published a press release which claimed supporters surveyed "favour more frequent men's World Cups".

But data published by the worldwide governing body, based on a YouGov poll, showed 45 per cent of respondents prefer the World Cup remaining once every four years.

FIFA's claim is only supported by adding together the percentages of fans who believe the World Cup should be staged either every year, biennially or every three years.

The number in favour of biennial events was 35 per cent.

Maintaining the four-year cycle received the highest percentage of votes from each age category included as part of the poll - 18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54 and over 55.

A total of 15,008 fans from across FIFA's Confederations responded to the survey, which comes at a time when the organisation is pushing and lobbying for a change that would represent the biggest overhaul to the football calendar in recent memory.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has claimed holding the World Cup every two years will increase revenue for the game ©Getty Images

The proposal has been met with a critical response from organisations including UEFA, whose President Aleksander Čeferin threatened a European boycott if the plan is approved.

The South American Football Confederation, which suggested the idea of biennial World Cups back in 2018, has also signalled its opposition.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach indicated last week that the organisation is not in favour of the plans, which could bring the World Cup into conflict with the Olympic Games.

The Confederation of African Football has declared its support for the idea, while the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football has said it is are open to consultation over the proposals.

The Asian Football Confederation has also expressed support for a consultation, but the South American Football Confederation is against biennial World Cups.

Football players' union FIFPro has also been critical of the proposal and the debate, triggered by Saudi Arabia tabling the suggestion at the FIFA Congress in May.

FIFA claimed there would be a feasibility study on the biennial World Cups but there has been little evidence of it being conducted.

The organisation last week flew a host of current and former men's internationals out to Doha for a meeting on the topic, led by FIFA's chief of global development Arsène Wenger.

Every player at the meeting said they were in support of the move.