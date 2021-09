The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has moved the next meeting of its Executive Board to Athens as part of a weekend of events in Greece.

The in-person gathering of the ruling body had been scheduled for October 5 to 6 before being switched to October 16 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Executive Board.

IOC President Thomas Bach is also due to attend the inauguration of the renovated International Olympic Academy (IOA) in Olympia the following day.

The modernisation of the Academy has been made possible thanks to an investment of €12 million (£10.2 million/ $14.1 million) announced by Bach in 2019.

It is likely the Flame for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will be lit over the same weekend, although the IOC has not confirmed the exact date for what will mark the official start of the Torch Relay.

The next IOC Executive Board has been switched to October 16 and is set to be held as an in-person event ©Getty Images

Organisers of the Beijing 2022 Games, the build-up to which has been dominated by human rights concerns, are yet to reveal the planned route of the Relay.

The Relay typically begins in Ancient Olympia and spends a week in Greece before starting its journey to the Olympic host city.

Bach could spend the rest of the week in Greece as Crete is due to stage the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly from October 24 to 25 after the meeting was moved from Athens.

The Executive Board meeting, where topics such as Beijing 2022 are set to dominate the agenda, will be only the second held in person since the pandemic forced the IOC and other organisations to hold them either remotely or as hybrid events.

The other took place in Tokyo prior to the Olympics in the Japanese capital.

The IOC has not revealed how it will mark the 100th anniversary of the Executive Board, founded in 1921.