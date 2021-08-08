Kenyan rugby sevens player Humphrey Kayange has been elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after he was appointed to the Athletes Commission by IOC President Thomas Bach.

Double Olympic ice hockey bronze medallist Emma Terho of Finland has joined the Executive Board after she succeeded Kirsty Coventry as chair of the Athletes' Commission.

Terho was rubber-stamped as a member of the ruling body during the IOC Session held on the final day of Tokyo 2020.

Kayange, who missed out on election to the Athletes' Commission during a vote held at Tokyo 2020 before being added to the group by Bach to ensure there was an African member on the body, was one of six competitors sworn in at the Session.

Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol, Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini, Japanese fencer Yuki Ota and Polish cyclist Maja Martyna Włoszczowska have also become IOC members after being elected to the Athletes' Commission.

The four replace the outgoing Coventry, vice-chair Danka Bartekova, France's Tony Estanguet and Australia's James Tomkins, whose terms conclude today.

Norway's Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, who replaced Kikkan Randall on the athlete group after the American resigned due to personal reasons, was also confirmed as a full IOC member.

Kayange, the chair of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya Athletes' Commission, received the highest number of votes of the African candidates who stood in the election at the Games.

Emma Terho has joined the IOC Executive Board after being elected to chair the IOC Athletes' Commission ©IOC

The 39-year-old, who represented Kenya when rugby sevens made its Olympic debut at Rio 2016, finished ninth of the 30 candidates on 1,127 votes.

South Korean former table tennis player Ryu Seung-min was chosen as vice-chair following the election of Terho as chair, as revealed by insidethegames.

Terho became part of the Athletes' Commission and a full member of the IOC during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 39-year-old - who won bronze medals at Nagano 1998 and Vancouver 2010, as well as four World Championships - has been given several high-profile roles within the IOC since joining the organisation three-and-a-half years ago.

Terho serves on the Coordination Commission for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and on the Olympic Programme Commission.

"I know it comes with big responsibility, but I will do my best to be worth the trust," she said on Twitter.

"Together with our team, we are here to represent you, the athletes."