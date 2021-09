A report commissioned by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has revealed a "knowledge gap" among coaches who are unsure of how to educate athletes on anti-doping.

The survey of more than 340 coaches spanning 56 sports showed a majority of coaches believe it is "not their role to coach athletes on anti-doping (preferring to defer to managers or medics), or feeling that they lacked knowledge and confidence to do it themselves", UKAD said.

Coaches have called for anti-doping education to be included within the sports curriculum at all levels, from recreational up to elite.

UKAD head of education Paul Moss said the report, based on a study carried out by Leeds Beckett University from January to March of this year, "plugs an important research gap".

"The findings corroborate the need for greater tailoring for individuals and integration across the sector," Moss said.

The report is based on a study carried out by Leeds Beckett University ©UKAD

"Making clean sport a compulsory part of coach education is needed to address knowledge gaps and better support and protect athletes and those around them.

"New coach-centred programmes must adapt training to what each coach needs, while ensuring that clean sport is embedded into broader coach education.

"This will connect clean sport to coaches’ responsibility to athletes’ health and wellbeing as well as performance.

"Topics might include injury prevention, mental health, nutrition, ethics and integrity."

Education is regularly touted as a crucial tool in the fight against doping and UKAD believes coaching can play a greater role.