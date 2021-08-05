The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) audit of UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has described the agency as "extremely competent" and "high functioning".

The audit was completed virtually earlier this year, and focused on the practices and procedures of UKAD.

Parts of the report have been released by UKAD, but the organisation says the full report is not available because it contains confidential case details.

UKAD said its report was "very positive", although it did receive four corrective actions.

The introduction of the report read: "It is the view of the audit team that UKAD is a high functioning and performing National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO), with extremely competent, dedicated, and passionate staff.

"The organisation is well managed, well organised, and well resourced.

"UKAD demonstrated that there is a clear separation between its operational activities and its oversight/strategic activities.

"UKAD also has a process in place to monitor its National Governing Bodies' (NGBs) compliance in terms of anti-doping, an area which will be further enhanced through its Assurance Framework (included in the revised and recently adopted National Anti-Doping Policy)."

The report went on to praise UKAD’s testing programmes, intelligence and investigative operations, education programme, clarity on therapeutic use exemption, results management and data privacy.

WADA audits also offer feedback on where organisations need to improve, which need to be resolved within an agreed time scale.

The report gave UKAD three critical corrective actions - the highest level of priority - and one high priority corrective action, but UKAD says it is "very confident" of resolving these by the given deadline.

It was revealed in March that WADA is investigating UKAD amid reports it allowed British Cycling to conduct its own probe into an athlete who tested positive for a banned substance back in 2010, contrary to the WADA Code.

WADA conducts audits on a routine basis to focus on applying international standards and the World Anti-Doping Code across all sports and countries, and these audits are separate to investigations.

Last month, Trevor Pearce was re-appointed as chair of UKAD for a second term, taking him up to 2025, while Emily Robinson will take over as interim chief executive from the end of August, with Nicole Sapstead departing after six years in the role.

Earlier this year, UKAD announced its four-year strategic plan from 2021 to 2025 which aims to protect clean sport.