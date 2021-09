The World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst have been postponed for a second time due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Australia.

The event, which had been due to take place in 2021, has been rescheduled to February 18 2023 by World Athletics and local organisers.

It had been pushed back to this year because of strict travel measures in Australia, whose borders are closed to international visitors.

World Athletics said the 14-day quarantine requirements in Australia "are not practical for a one-day event", adding that the "health and safety of the entire running community and the host region is at the forefront of this postponement".

World Athletics said the 14-day quarantine measures in Australia are not practical for a one-day event ©Getty Images

"Athletics Australia and the local Organising Committee are delighted that World Athletics and its partners have agreed to the postponement, which allows us to plan and deliver a world-class celebration of cross country running in February 2023," said Athletics Australia Board member and Organising Committee co-chair Jill Davies.

"This is one of the most exciting athletics events in the world and the iconic course at Mount Panorama will see some incredible racing.

"We would like to thank World Athletics and the New South Wales Government for their continued confidence in our ability to deliver a world-class event in February 2023.

"We will continue to work hard over the next year to be ready to welcome the world’s best cross-country athletes and athletics fans to Bathurst for a global celebration of cross country running."

The Championships are set to feature senior races and under-20 events for men and women, as well as a universal mixed relay.

Mass participation events are also on the programme for the Championships.