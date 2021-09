Ticketmaster has been appointed as the ticketing partner for next year's multi-sport European Championships in Munich.

The company will be responsible for all ticket services for the event in the German city, due to run from August 11 to 21.

Ticketmaster Germany claims it will "provide a full scope of services from discovery and purchase right through to event access to offer fans the most seamless of experiences".

Ticketmaster also sold the tickets for the inaugural edition of the European Championships in Glasgow in 2018.

"With Ticketmaster, we have a global player to cover our complex requirements at the highest level and offer a distribution network for tickets of all categories as well as the associated marketing and service solutions for the multitude of sports fans in Europe," said Munich 2022 managing directors Klaus Cyron, Markus Schnetzer and Frank Seipp.

"Past major events, such as the European Championships 2018, have shown that Ticketmaster is a reliable, technologically advanced partner with creative ideas.

"Ticketmaster is the entry point to our sports venues, and we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of enthusiastic spectators who will create an excellent atmosphere."

Around 4,700 athletes are set to compete at Munich 2022, where 176 events are on the programme.

Athletics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon will feature for the second edition of the multi-sport event.

Beach volleyball, canoe sprint, sport climbing and table tennis were added to the programme last year, while organisers announced Para canoe and Para rowing would also be included in July.