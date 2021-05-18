Designs for a mascot for next year's European Championships in Munich are being accepted with the competition open to children aged between three and 13.

The winning mascot will follow in the footsteps of Waldi, the dachshund dog who became the first official Olympic mascot when the Bavarian city hosted the Olympic Games in 1972.

"Posing with Malaika Mihambo. Cheering with Thomas Röhler. Flachsen with stadium speakers. On a lap of honour with the title winners. Mascots are the secret stars of sports events," Munich 2022 organisers say on their website launching the competition.

"Only one thing is missing: a mascot! And that's where you come in!

"We are looking for our mascot for the European Championships 2022 in Munich!

"Are you between three and 13-years-old and have an idea what the mascot for the European Championships should look like?

"Then join in and send us your suggestion!"

The 1972 Olympics in Munich saw the Games' first official mascot when Waldi, based upon a real long-haired dachshund called Cherie von Birkenhof, was created ©Getty Images

A shortlist of between three and five designs will be chosen after the deadline expires on May 30, before a jury makes a final decision on which one to choose.

"A great prize awaits the best work of art," Munich 2022 continued on its website.

"Send us your drawing or handicraft including your declaration of participation by post or email to Munich.

"You are also welcome to write a few sentences why you think that your work of art is the perfect mascot for the European Championships 2022; suggestions for names for the mascot are also very welcome.

"Be creative, everything is allowed, every idea is welcome!"

Waldi was created for Munich 1972 by renowned German designer Otl Aicher, who amongst others was also responsible for designing the logo for German airline Lufthansa.

It was based on a real long-haired dachshund named Cherie von Birkenhof, which Aicher used as a model.

There were two mascots for the last European Championships in 2018 in Glasgow and Berlin - Bonnie and Berlino ©Glasgow 2018

There were two mascots for the first European Championships in 2018, an event shared between Glasgow and Berlin.

Bonnie the Seal was the mascot in Scotland after being designed by around 100 children aged between seven and 12, chosen from three primary schools in Glasgow.

The name - a Scottish word meaning beautiful or attractive - was chosen in an online public vote and an entire backstory for the character was created by children's author Ross McKenzie.

For the German leg of the Championships, the popular Berlino was reborn.

Berlino had become a cult figure during the 2009 International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in the German capital when he posed with and goofed around with the medal winners, including Jamaica's Usain Bolt.

The European Championships in Munich are due to take place between August 11 and 21 and are due to feature nine sports, including athletics, cycling, rowing and triathlon.

For more details on how to enter the mascot competition click here.