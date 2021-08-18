Munich 2022 marks one year to go before start of European Championships

Organisers of the multi-sport European Championships, scheduled to be held in Munich in 2022, have marked the year to go milestone with a series of events in the Bavarian city.

The European Championships is due to take place from August 11 to 21 next year.

Several "sports for all" events took place.

The historical market square Odeonsplatz in central Munich showcased bouldering, with German athlete Alma Bestvater present, gymnastics and rowing, with the highlight being a table tennis tournament.

German 800 metres specialist Christina Hering and pole vaulter Bo Kanda Lita Baehre took part in the tournament, which had Munich 2022 tickets on offer for the winner.

Theresienwiese, which hosts Munich’s famous Oktoberfest folk festival, held a beach volleyball competition, while at the Olympiapark, constructed for the 1972 Summer Olympic Games, a five kilometre community run was held with Hering.

A virtual 20 kilometre cycling race held through Zwift was also available, led by German triathlon siblings Franca and Simon Henseleit.

Rower Oliver Zeidler, the men’s singles sculls world champion, and canoeist Max Lemke, European, World and Olympic champion in the men’s K4 500 metres, swapped disciplines for a race between the pair, which Zeidler narrowly won.

The seven athletes present at the one year to go celebrations feature in the Class of 22 documentary, which is a monthly series focusing on the lives of athletes on the road to Munich 2022.

The European Championships is being held in conjunction with The Roofs Festival of Munich in 2022, and a series of cultural events ran to accompany the one year to go sporting programme.

Local bands the Ukelites and Compadre played at the Odeonsplatz, while four bands delivered live music at the Theatron in the Olympiapark, and mobile concerts were held elsewhere in the city.

The European Championships is due to feature around 4,400 athletes as nine sports hold their continental championships - athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon.

The inaugural edition of this event was held in Glasgow and Berlin in 2018.