The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee is set to hold its latest meeting in Istanbul, with updates expected on the organisation’s governance reforms and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the global anti-doping system.

The WADA say the meeting will be held in a hybrid format, with participants attending in person or virtually.

Governance reforms will be among the agenda items for the meeting.

The WADA Congress in 2018 recommended 70 governance reforms, which were aimed at ensuring the organisation’s governance remains fit for purpose.

An interim report from the working group overseeing the process said that 49 of those had been fully implemented, back in May.

A further 15 were considered ongoing and six were still to be addressed.

WADA governance has been a source of debate.

The United States Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) has said WADA has "shown a willingness" to reform, but the US Government agency has said it wanted to see "real progress and a path for more substantial future reforms" before making a funding decision.

The United States is due to pay $2.9 million (£2.2 million/€2.5 million) to WADA in 2021 - more than any other country.

In July, the US indicated it would pay WADA $1.6 million (£1.2 million/€1.4 million) of its $2.9 million (£2.1 million/€2.5 million) annual dues.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli revealed a decision on the governance reforms would be made at its Foundation Board meeting in November, which the body hopes will pave the way for improved relations with the US.

The WADA Executive Committee are due to consider the organisation’s 2022 budget at its latest meeting.

The budget will be put to the WADA Foundation Board in November.

Updates are expected on WADA governance reforms and the proposed budget for 2022 ©Getty Images

The WADA Executive Committee is expected to make decisions regarding the compliance of a number of World Anti-Doping Code signatories, regarding the 2021 Code that came into effect on January 1.

Decisions will be made following recommendations from WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee.

Agenda items will also include approval of the 2022 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods, scientific research projects’ grants, and an enhanced policy for WADA’s application of the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories.

Prior to the meeting, WADA provided an update following a documentary by German broadcaster ARD.

The documentary examined the possibility of prohibited substances being passed through the skin of athletes via a process of sabotage.

The WADA said in July it had asked the documentary makers for additional information.

"WADA confirms that upon its request, the team that produced a program for German broadcaster ARD has now provided limited information about the experiment it commissioned regarding prohibited substances being passed through the skin of athletes," WADA said in an update.

"This brief summary of the premise, substances and results of the project is lacking sufficient data for WADA to discern the scientific significance of the project.

"Accordingly, the Agency will await the publication of the peer-reviewed paper, as mentioned by the experiment’s authors in the documentary, to see if further follow-up is required."