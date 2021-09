The International Ski Federation's (FIS) China Working Group has convened for the first time.

The inaugural meeting of the China Working Group focused on the promotion of recreational and professional snow sports in China and was led by Moses Liang-Cheng Zhen, vice-president of the Chinese Ski Association and an FIS Council member.

"It is important for the growth of the sport to incorporate as much expertise as possible in our decision-making process and to recognise and utilise existing resources," said FIS President Johan Eliasch.

"The newly established working groups and committees help us to develop and implement a long-term plan and tap the full potential of the sport we are so passionate about.

"Only together we can craft a bright and successful future.

"The first working group meeting was characterized by an open and warm atmosphere.

"All participants showed great interest in making a difference and generating ideas to make progress in this specific area.

"And that’s exactly what we want: A platform for debate and exchange of know-how."

Swedish billionaire Johan Eliasch is the fifth President of the International Ski Federation, having been elected in June ©Getty Images

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20, making the Chinese capital the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games, after Beijing 2008.

Eliasch has predicted the road to Beijing 2022 "will not be easy", with the COVID-19 pandemic having led to the cancellation of numerous test events.

Following the inaugural meeting of the China Working Group, other new working groups and committees formed after Eliasch assumed the FIS Presidency are due to meet.

The formations of the Strategic Planning Group, Environmental, Sustainability and Governance Committee, Nominations and Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee, Nordic Future Vision Working Group, Freestyle, Snowboard and Freeski Future Vision Working Group and Advisory Group were all approved by the FIS Council in July.