USA Taekwondo has announced that the US Grand Prix Final has been postponed until next year.

The event was due to take place next month in Palm Beach in Florida but now late January is being targeted.

Officials made the decision due to rising COVID-19 rates in the United States and the "uncertainty surrounding the duration of the efficacy of the vaccines".

It also said the delay to the 2021 World Taekwondo Championships - which was postponed in June - was a factor, with no new dates yet revealed for the event in Wuxi in China.

"USA Taekwondo has an opportunity to be cautious and has decided that it is the safest option not to take any risks with the health and safety of its participants right now, and will take the time needed to stage this important event safely," a statement said.

"We will shortly publish amended national team pathways for the 2022 Senior World Championships incorporating this change.

Anastasija Zolotic won Olympic taekwondo gold for the United States at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"All qualification to date will remain valid, with junior athletes who qualified for the original event but who age up into seniors for the rearranged event in 2022 also becoming eligible for the senior Grand Prix Final.

"We thank you for your understanding, please be safe and we'll see you back on the mat ASAP."

The US won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July, thanks to Anastasija Zolotic's success in the women's 57-kilogram division.

The 19-year-old became the first American woman to win gold in the sport.