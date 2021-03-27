USATKD University, an online academy run by the USA Taekwondo, has been officially launched and is now offering athletes the chance to enroll in courses.

Multi-week courses cover all aspects of modern taekwondo, with the content created and delivered by technical director Paul Green.

Green is an acclaimed coach and helped Jade Jones win two Olympic gold medals while in charge of the British set-up.

The courses have been developed to teach modern methods and prepare athletes for international competition.

Athletes who complete the first three of five degree levels will earn Academy Athlete status, gaining access to exclusive camps after the COVID-19 pandemic, and moving closer to becoming a full-time athlete.

If athletes complete all five levels, they will be regarded as fully-certified and certifications will be used when determining future tournament eligibility, along with the traditional use of black belts.

Scholarships will be offered to athletes based on income and merit in order to encourage them to take the classes, said USA Taekwondo.

USA Taekwondo is hoping to improve international performance in time for the home Los Angeles 2028 Olympics ©Getty Images

"USATKD University is an astonishing piece of work - there has never been anything quite like it for taekwondo athletes, anywhere in the world - the depth and the attention to detail is quite breathtaking, and coupled with professional production and cutting edge technology, this will raise the standards across the board again," said USA Taekwondo executive director Steve McNally.

"I'm in awe of the work the team has done here - whatever you are expecting this to be, think again - it's much better."

Each course contains video lessons, quizzes and practice sessions designed by Green.

Each module ends with a final assessment which includes submitting a video to be judged by Green and national team coaches to verify an athlete's progress.

The degree-level course - "Modern Sport Taekwondo 101: Foundation in Contemporary Tactics and Techniques" - lasts 12 weeks, while a number of week-long specialist courses are also available.

New specialist courses will be released each Friday, beginning from next week (April 2).

All courses relate to sparring at the minute, but poomsae content is due to follow soon.

USA Taekwondo is hoping to improve international performance in time for the home Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The governing body said it plans to "dominate in '28".