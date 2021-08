USA Taekwondo (USATKD) has added Barbara Brand to its leadership team, with the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships medallist to be responsible for developing the discipline's programmes.

Brand, a former player and coach within the United States national team and ex-chair of the governing body's Athlete Advisory Council, will work alongside head coach Dan Chuang, USATKD's high-performance staff and the organisation's leadership group to oversee areas including the pathway to the national team.

Developing poomsae-specific content for the new USATKD University educational platform will also come under Brand's remit.

"I am excited to join USA Taekwondo in creating new opportunities for poomsae athletes," Brand said.

Poomsae taekwondo sees athletes perform a choreographed series of moves - such as kicks, blocks and punches ©Getty Images

"I look forward to collaborating with USATKD staff, the national coaching staff, and subject matter experts (strength, conditioning, flexibility, mobility, to name a few) in order to develop athletes through our Poomsae Talent ID program, Poomsae University, and competitive events, all designed to help prepare athletes for success on the world stage."

Brand "will challenge me and the rest of the leadership team every day to be better because her own exacting standards will not allow us to fall short," added USATKD chief executive Steve McNally.

"I can’t wait to see how far we can take this for the benefit of the sport’s athletes and coaches."