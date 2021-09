LA Current look to go top of International Swimming League on match five

The fifth match of the 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) is due to begin tomorrow at the Piscina Felice Scandone in Naples, with LA Current having the chance to at least temporarily go top of the standings.

Current have finished second to leaders the Cali Condors in both of their matches so far, seeing them on six points.

American swimmer Abbey Weitzeil has been in fine form for her team this season, winning the women’s 50 and 100 metres freestyle at both matches so far.

On matchday four, Weitzeil’s compatriot Tom Shields won the men’s 200m butterfly, Canada’s Ingrid Wilm triumphed in the women’s 100m backstroke, while Australia’s Madison Wilson clinched victory in the women’s 200m and 400m freestyle and Russia’s Martin Malyutin earned nine points in the men’s 200m freestyle.

LA Current also won the mixed 4x100m medley relay, but their total of 444.5 points fell short to the Cali Condors’ 594.0.

Australia's Madison Wilson won the women's 200m and 400m freestyle in match four for the LA Current ©Getty Images

Match five sees Current pitted against Toronto Titans, Team Iron and DC Trident.

The Titans have picked up three points so far and place joint-fifth in the early standings.

They are returning to action for the first time since match one of the 2021 season, when they finished second with 496.5 points, just short of Energy Standard on 511.5.

Team Iron’s only outing so far came in match three, when they finished third behind Energy Standard and London Roar.

DC Trident finished fourth in match one and four, leaving them with two points.

This is the fifth of 10 regular season matches in the ISL, with the top eight clubs advancing to a three-week playoff phase in November.