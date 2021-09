Two days of action in Zurich will see 32 Wanda Diamond League champions crowned

A host of Olympic gold medallists will be in attendance at the two-day Wanda Diamond League final which starts in Zürich tomorrow, with 32 champions due to emerge from those who have qualified in the course of this season’s previous 11 meetings.

Victors will earn a Diamond Trophy, a $30,000 (£21,700/€25,280) prize and a wildcard entry to next year’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene in Oregon.

The programme starts tomorrow with street action as seven finals are staged on Sechseläutenplatz - one of the city’s most famous squares on the shore of Lake Zürich.

A 560-metres temporary track and arena will host the men’s and women’s 5,000m finals, long jump and shot put competitions, plus the women’s high jump contest, with an expected crowd of around 2,500 in attendance.

On Thursday night, a further 25 finals will take place as part of the traditional Weltklasse meeting at the Letzigrund Stadium in front of an estimated 20,000-strong crowd.

All men's and women's throws and horizontal jumps finals will be combined and they will not make use of the final three competition format that has been a controversial feature of this year’s Diamond League events.

The Sechseläutenplatz spectacle concludes with a men’s 5,000m that will see the respective Olympic champions over 1,500 and 10,000m meeting in the middle in the estimable form of Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega.

Hey Twitter.... want to know the entry lists for #ZurichDL 🇨🇭?



Find out which athletes will be competing for the #DiamondTrophy this week at @WeltklasseZH! 👇👇👇 — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) September 5, 2021

The 20-year-old Norwegian, who won the European 1,500 and 5,000m titles in 2018, will also contest the shorter event in Zürich, which will see him facing the man who finished one place behind him in the Tokyo final, Kenya’s world champion Tim Cheruiyot.

The open-air events will start with the men’s shot put, where the respective Olympic gold, silver and bronze medallists Ryan Crouser, his United States compatriot Joe Kovacs and New Zealand’s Tom Walsh will contest the spoils.

Crouser set his world record of 23.37 metres at the US Olympic Trials, retained his title in Tokyo with a Games record of 23.30m and improved the Diamond League record to 23.15m in Eugene last month.

Burundi’s Rio 2016 800 metres silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba, whose celebrations at reaching the Tokyo 5,000m final were cut short when she was disqualified for running out of her lane, has the chance of finishing her season with a winning flourish in that event.

Since the Olympics, Niyonsaba, who has moved up in distance in line with the World Athletics ruling on female athletes with naturally elevated testosterone levels, has been in impressive form on the circuit.

In Brussels last Thursday, she set a national record of 14min 25.34sec, beating a field that included Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye and Kenya’s double world champion Hellen Obiri.

Six days earlier Niyonsaba had won the 3,000m in Paris in 8:19.08 to go fifth on the all-time list, with Taye taking up sixth place after finishing just behind her in 8:19.52.

Young 🌟 on the hunt for first Diamond Trophy 💎



Femke Bol is unbeaten in the #DiamondLeague in 2021, whilst 1500m Olympic Champion, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, has two shots at a trophy. Also watch out for @christine_mboma, the Olympic 🥈 who won #BrusselsDL 🇧🇪 in a blistering 21.84! pic.twitter.com/otKvolgw2q — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) September 6, 2021

The three Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallists all meet again in the women’s high jump as champion Mariya Lasitskene faces Australia’s runner-up Nicola McDermott and Ukraine’s bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

Since the Olympics, each has secured a Diamond League win, with Lasitskene’s coming in Lausanne, McDermott’s in Paris and Mahuchikh’s in Brussels.

Lasitskene, competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete, will be seeking her fifth Diamond League trophy.

Germany’s world and Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo will seek to earn a second consecutive Diamond League trophy in the women’s long jump against a field that includes Serbia’s Rio 2016 bronze medallist Ivana Španović, who missed a medal by one place in Tokyo.

In the men’s long jump, the main contenders will be Sweden’s double European indoor silver medallist Thobias Montler and South Africa’s 2017 world bronze medallist Ruswahl Samaai.

None of the Olympic medallists will contest the women’s shot put, which offers Auriol Dongmo, fourth in Tokyo having set a Portuguese record of 19.75 metres in June, a golden opportunity.

Clear 2.02m first time?



No problem for Yaroslava Mahuchikh. The 19-year-old #Tokyo2020 🥉 medallist won the high jump at #BrusselsDL 🇧🇪 on Friday, beating her fellow Tokyo medallists. This is going to be one exciting battle at the #DiamondLeague final on Thursday 💥 — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) September 5, 2021

Thursday night’s action in the Letzigrund will also see Jamaica’s double Olympic 100 metres champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who ran the second-fastest time ever at 10.54sec in Eugene last month, in action.

Thompson-Herah will be the prime candidate for a Diamond Trophy in the short sprint.

The field also includes Marie-Josée Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, fourth in the Olympic final, and Britain’s world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith, recovering after a serious hamstring injury earlier this season.

The Briton gave the 200m in Tokyo a miss as a precaution but will run in the 200m final in the Letzigrund against a field that will include Ta Lou and 18-year-old Namibian Christine Mboma, who took silver behind Thompson-Herah in the Tokyo final in a world junior record of 21.81sec and won with 21.84 in Brussels.

In the concluding men’s 200m, Canada’s Andre De Grasse will once again face the American he beat to the Olympic title, Kenny Bednarek, along with the US sprinter who took Olympic silver in the 100m, Fred Kerley.

Sweden’s 21-year-old Olympic men’s pole vault champion and world record-holder Mondo Duplantis will face top Americans Chris Nilsen, the Tokyo silver medallist, and double world champion Sam Kendricks, who agonisingly missed Tokyo 2020 due to a positive COVID-19 test forcing him to isolate.