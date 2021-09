Malaysia’s Cheah Liek Hou became the first Para-badminton gold medallist at the Paralympic Games by winning the men’s singles SU5 title on the sport’s debut at Tokyo 2020.

Cheah, a six-times world champion, advanced to the men’s singles final at the Yoyogi National Stadium after a series of impressive performances.

The second seed won three pool matches in straight games, before a hard-fought 15-21, 21-10, 21-16 win over Chinese Taipei’s Fang Jen Yu in the last four.

Reigning world champion Dheva Anrimusthi of Indonesia provided the opposition in the final of the event for players who have an impairment of the upper limbs.

Cheah produced an impressive display to secure a 21-17, 21-15 win over Anrimusthi, becoming the first Paralympic champion in the sport in the process.

"I’ve won six world titles, but this is the first time badminton is in a Paralympic Games so of course this is more meaningful than the World Championships," Cheah said.

"Definitely we have the pressure on us because everyone was depending on me so they hoped I could get a very good result in these Paralympic Games.

"This gold medal is for all Malaysian badminton lovers."

Sarina Satomi won the women’s singles WH1 title ©Getty Images

Indonesia’s Nugroho Suryo claimed the bronze medal, following a 21-16, 21-9 win over Fang.

Japan’s Sarina Satomi became the first female Para-badminton gold medallist, after coming from behind to win the women’s singles WH1 Para-badminton competition.

Thailand’s Sujirat Pookkham claimed the opening game 21-14 in a repeat of the 2019 World Championship final, but Satomi hit back to claim the second narrowly 21-19.

The world champion scored eight straight points in the decider, which proved key to her 14-21, 21-19, 21-13 victory.

Yin Menglu triumphed 21-10, 21-18 against Zhang Jing in an all-Chinese bronze medal match.

China secured three gold medals of the first day of Para-badminton finals, with world champion Yang Qiuxia among the winners.

Yang triumphed in the women’s singles SU5 final in straight games 21-17, 21-9 against Japan’s Ayako Suzuki.

Japan’s Akiko Sugino overcame team mate Kaede Kameyama 21-16, 6-21, 21-13 in the bronze medal event.

An all-Chinese women’s WH2 event saw Liu Yutong add Paralympic gold to her World Championship title, beating Yu Tingting 21-15, 21-15.

Japan’s Yama Yamazaki beat Turkey’s Emine Seckin 21-16, 21-8 to secure the final podium spot.

Qu Zimo completed China’s hat-trick of gold medals after a premature end to the men’s WH1 singles Para-badminton final.

South Korea’s Lee Sam Seop retired from the contest when trailing Qu 21-6, 11-6.

Lee Dong Seop earned the bronze medal, with the South Korean battling to a 22-20, 17-21, 21-14 win over Japan’s Hiroshi Murayama.

India’s Pramod Bhagat celebrated gold in the men’s singles SL3 Para-badminton competition, beating Britain’s Daniel Bethell in a repeat of the 2019 World Championship final.

Bhagat claimed gold after winning in straight games 21-14, 21-17 against his British rival.

India had two representatives on the podium with Manoj Sarkar winning 22-20, 21-13 against Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the bronze medal match.

Indonesian top seeds Oktila Leani Ratri and Sadiyah Khalimatus were crowned women’s doubles SL3-SU5 champions.

The duo overcame China’s Cheng Hefang and Ma Huihui 21-18, 21-12 in the final.

The result gave Indonesia their first Paralympic gold medal for 41 years.

Japan’s Noriko Ito and Ayako Suzuki rounded off the podium, winning 21-16, 21-18 against France’s Lenaig Morin and Faustine Noel.