The Organising Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games has announced the concepts for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, backing up the overall message of "Moving Forward".

"We Have Wings" will be the concept for the Opening Ceremony, while "Harmonious Cacophony" is the Closing Ceremony concept.

Tokyo 2020 said the "We Have Wings" concept was to raise awareness of the courage of Paralympians who are trying to spread their wings "no matter which way the wind blows".

"Harmonious Cacophony" acknowledges diversity among people and transforming their differences into a shared unity

Tokyo 2020 also announced the results of the public participation in the Ceremonies, confirming 161 people have been selected from 5,500 applicants.

A total of 75 of these will be for the Opening Ceremony and 89 for the Closing Ceremony - three are to participate in both.

There are just two days until the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

The youngest member of the team is 11 years old and the oldest is 68.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of those chosen will participate virtually rather than in-person.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are just two days away, scheduled to start on Tuesday (August 24) and ending on September 5.

At 8pm local time on Tuesday, the Opening Ceremony for the Games is set to take place at the National Stadium.

The Olympic Games Opening Ceremony slogan was "United by Emotion" and the Closing Ceremony concept was "Worlds We Share".