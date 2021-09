Torvill and Dean lead more than 80 skaters in first weekend of British Ice Skating Academy of Dance

Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics pairs figure skating gold medallists Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean led more than 80 young skaters in the opening weekend of the British Ice Skating (BIS) Academy of Dance.

Torvill and Dean are serving as head coaches and mentors at the school, a joint venture between BIS and the Sheffield City Trust.

A first solo dance camp took place on Saturday (August 28), with a further two solo dance camps on Sunday (August 29).

It is hoped the camp-based Academy will create an accessible pathway to Olympic success for ice dancers in the United Kingdom and give them more opportunities to develop.

"We want to help create an Academy that thrives, allowing future generations to learn and progress," Dean said.

“It was hugely exciting to take a first step on that journey.

"To see the passion that these skaters had throughout the weekend was so inspiring."

"It was wonderful to work with so many skaters who share our love of ice dance," Torvill added.

"We can’t wait to see how the Academy develops and hope that looking back people will realise how historic this weekend has been."

BIS said the Olympic gold medallists passed on their experience to aspiring figure skaters.

Each skater also completed an athlete profiling session with Gemma Parry, as well as a dance class led by Briony Albert.

BIS said European bronze medallist Karen Barber and Mark Hanretty, who has featured on British television programme Dancing on Ice, are also involved with the project.

The bronze medal Torvill and Dean won in the Lillehammer Winter Olympics in 1994 is the last figure skating medal won by Britain at the Winter Olympics.