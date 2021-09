Elzayat stretchered off twice as first Paralympic taekwondo champions are crowned

Silver medallist Mohamed Elzayat is set to go hospital after being stretchered off twice on what was a memorable day for taekwondo as the first two Paralympic champions in the sport were crowned here in Tokyo.

Elzayat of Egypt suffered a blow to his neck during his men's K44 under-61-kilogram semi-final match against Daniil Sidorov of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) at the Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba.

The referee was forced to stop the fight, awarding the victory to Elzayat, who left the arena on the a stretcher after Sidorov was disqualified for a high kick.

A dazed Elzayat managed to take to the mat for the final against Brazil’s Nathan Cesar Sodario Torquato only for it to be cut short by the referee due to the Egyptian’s condition.

After being helped off the mat, Elzayat was once again put on a stretcher before leaving the arena.

The 20-year-old attended the victory ceremony to collect his silver medal but confirmed he still needed to go to hospital to receive further treatment.

"I am so happy with this medal," said Elzayat.

"This [his neck and shoulder] is very, very sore."

Nathan Cesar Sodario Torquato celebrates after winning men's K44 under-61kg ©Getty Images

When asked what happened in the semi-final against Sidorov, Elzayat added: "In the semi-final I was kicked here [his neck].

"I couldn't make the final.

"It was finished [for me]."

"There was a taxi that went to the hospital and brought me here again [for the medal ceremony].

"I have to go there [hospital] again."

Sodario Torquato became the first male taekwondo fighter to win Paralympic gold as Mahmut Bozteke of Turkey and Sidorov clinched bronze medals.

Leonor Espinoza Carranza of Peru became the first Paralympic gold medallist in taekwondo history with a 34-21 victory over Turkey's Meryem Cavdar in the women's K44 under-49kg final.

Cavdar got off to a strong start, taking a 4-0 lead before edging 6-4 ahead at the start of the second period.

Espinoza Carranza reeled off six straight points to take a 10-6 only for Cavdar to draw level.

Two kicks to the body either side of the second-round interval proved to be pivotal as Espinoza Carranza kicked on in the final round.

Leonor Espinoza Carranza made history by becoming the first Paralympic champion in taekwondo ©Getty Images

Carranza put together a series of blows to the body to extend her lead to 28-15 with 43 seconds left.

The pair traded blows in the closing stages but Espinoza Carranza triumphed as she secured Peru’s first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

"I feel very excited for winning the gold medal," said Espinoza Carranza.

"It is the first one for Peru at these Games.

"The final combat was really tough, as well as the two previous ones.

"But I feel proud and happy for the result.

"I came here with the clear goal of winning gold.

"I have been training hard during the pandemic, which I feel gave me the opportunity to prepare myself for an extra year.

"It was my dream to be here today standing on top of the podium, and I could achieve it.

"I want to tell all Peruvians."

Khwansuda Phuangkitcha of Thailand and Anna Poddubskaia of RPC won their bronze medal bouts.