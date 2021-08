Reigning world champion Matt Bush has been forced to pull out of the taekwondo competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games here after sustaining a serious knee injury.

The British fighter was due to fight for a medal in the Japanese capital, where taekwondo will make its Paralympic debut.

But Bush’s hopes have been dashed after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, according to a report by BBC Sport.

"I am truly disappointed to be removed from competition at Tokyo on medical grounds," said Bush, who has been replaced by Joe Lane.

"I know a lot of people were behind me in my pursuit of gold and I'm sorry to them that I wasn't able to achieve it this time.

"But I ask them to continue the support and direct it to the rest of the team that are pushing on for gold at the Paralympics, especially encouraging Joe Lane, who has taken my place to go for gold.

"Along with GB Taekwondo medical staff, I'd returned myself to an incredible level of movement given the severity of the injury.

"But it was deemed to be a 100 per cent risk of further, more severe injury if I'd been able to compete.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the GB staff and coaches who helped me as much as possible and will help me build back up for Paris 2024."

Bush became Britain's first Para taekwondo world champion in 2019.

He missed Rio 2016, where he was due to compete in the F46 javelin, due to a shoulder injury.

He subsequently switched to Para taekwondo due to a long-standing interest in martial arts.