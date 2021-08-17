Parapan American Games medallists Angélica Espinoza and Efraín Sotacuro have been chosen to carry the Peruvian flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Espinoza, who is set for a Paralympic debut in the Japanese capital, also had that honour at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games.

The Para taekwondo player won a gold medal at that event, defeating Mexican Claudia Romero in the final.

That win marked a successful revenge mission for Espinoza, who lost to Romero at the quarter-final sage of the last World Championships.

Sotacuro, a track and field athlete, came fourth in the T46 men's marathon at Rio 2016.



At Lima 2019, Sotacuro was a bronze medalist in the 1500 metres.

Peru's 11-athlete squad for the Paralympics was presented with the national flag by President Pedro Castillo on Friday (August 13).

The first members of the delegation have already departed for Tokyo, with the Paralympics due to open on August 24.