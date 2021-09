The Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations (AIOWF) has mourned the loss of former International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge.

Rogge was the eighth President of the IOC, elected in 2001 as successor to Juan Antonio Samaranch.

He was then re-elected in 2009 and served until 2013 - staying in office for the maximum term length allowed under the Olympic Charter.

"We have lost a great, Olympic visionary, for whom the sport always came first," said Ivo Ferriani, President of the AIOWF and an IOC member.

"With the introduction of the Youth Olympic Games he gave a clear signal to support the Youth worldwide.

"The Olympic winter sports family pays tribute to Dr Rogge and his extensive and long-standing contribution to sport and will remember him with respect and affection.

"Our thoughts are with his family."

Ivo Ferriani described for IOC President Jacques Rogge as an "Olympic visionary" ©Getty Images

As an athlete, Rogge took part in three Olympic Games.

At Mexico City 1968, Munich 1972 and Montreal 1976 he competed in sailing.

After his career as an athlete, Rogge became an IOC member in 1991 and at the same time President of the National Olympic Committee of Belgium and the European Olympic Committees.

Rogge's tenure as IOC President included three Winter Olympic Games - Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010.