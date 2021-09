Player representatives from the National Rugby League Women's Premiership (NRLW) have criticised the league over a lack of communication on the season's postponement, which has left many stranded in Australia.

The competition was postponed yesterday - just seven days before pre-season was supposed to begin.

Up to eight New Zealand-based players signed to NRLW clubs arrived in Australia in early July but have been left in the lurch after the border between the two countries was suddenly closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The NRLW was originally scheduled to start in August and was then moved to October, but is now set to be played at the start of 2022 instead following the latest postponement.

The Women's Players Advisory Group (WPAG) has called on the NRLW to make the repatriation of New Zealand players Karli Hansen, Ngatokotoru Arakua, Annetta Nu'uausala, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Charlotte Scanlan, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Maitua Feterika and Kararaina Wira-Kohu its priority.

"We are committed to advancing the interests of the entire playing group and Women's Rugby League, and we know it's more important than ever to support each other and offer our voice when we can, and this is one of those moments," a statement from the WPAG read.



"The New Zealand-based players made a significant personal commitment to relocate to Australia to play in the NRLW, and they are now stranded, unable to return home.

"Frustratingly, the communication, level of support and understanding of the effects the delayed competition announcement would have on the repatriation of these players by NRL leadership, has not met our collective expectations."

The NRLW is said to be working closely with players and government authorities to get them home.

However, the closing of the trans-Tasman bubble and a shortage of quarantine places in New Zealand leaves little hope for those in limbo.