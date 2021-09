Osaka earns walkover win on good day for women’s seeds at US Open

Defending champion Naomi Osaka claimed a walkover win as the second round of the women’s singles competition got underway at the US Open in New York.

Osaka was due to face Olga Danilovic of Serbia however the 20-year-old, ranked number 145 in the world, pulled out of the contest.

The women’s seeds that were in action enjoyed a good day with routine wins, including second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus who defeated Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-1.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also progressed in straight sets defeating Spain’s Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 7-5.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia dropped just one game as she reached round three of the US Open in dominant fashion ©Getty Images

Eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Christina McHale of the United States 6-3, 6-1 in a contest completed on the Louis Armstrong Stadium Court under the roof after rain forced a delay to play on the outside courts.

Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain overcame Andrea Petkovic of Germany 6-4, 6-2, while 12th seed Simona Halep of Romania, whose match was moved on to the Arthur Ashe Stadium with Osaka receiving a bye, defeating Kristina Kucova of Slovakia 6-3, 6-1.

Other women’s seeds to win their second round matches in the day session on day three at Flushing Meadows included last year’s runner-up Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, who overcame Jasmine Paolini of Italy 6-3, 7-6, and 20th seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia who dropped just one game in beating Maria Osorio Serrano of Colombia 6-0, 6-1.

More follows.