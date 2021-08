Top seed Barty among women’s singles winners on day two of US Open

Ashleigh Barty of Australia, the top seed, was among the winners as women’s singles first round action continued on day two of the US Open in New York, United States.

Barty defeated Russia’s Vera Zvonareva in straight sets but was forced to dig deep in the second set, with the top seed broken while serving for the match and being forced into a tiebreak, which she won to seal a 6-1, 7-6 victory.

Fourth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic was also a straight sets winner, beating home player Catherine McNally 6-3, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic triumphed in straight sets on day two of the US Open in New York ©Getty Images

Belinda Bencic, the 11th seed from Switzerland, and recent women's singles champion at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics also triumphed, beating Arantxa Rus of The Netherlands 6-4, 6-4.

The day session proved a fruitful one for seeded players in the women’s draw, with 17th seed Maria Sakkari of Greece overcoming Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-4, 6-3, while 24th seed Paula Badosa of Spain beat Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck by the same scoreline.

Night session matches in the women’s draw at Flushing Meadows on day two include sixth seed and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada against Viktoriya Golubic of Switzerland, and 14th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia facing American Alison Riske.

