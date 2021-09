Teqball has seen a rapid growth in popularity in Peru following the establishment of the Peruvian Teqball Sports Association (PTSE) and the sport's inclusion in "Sporty Sundays".

The programme provides the 300,000 people of Santiago de Surco in Lima, Peru's capital city, with the opportunity to try new sports and activities.

PTSE has benefited from the International Federation of Teqball's (FITEQ) National Federation Development Programme, which has seen over 100 tables and educational resources provided to the new governing body.

There are currently 17 clubs that have been officially registered by PTSE and new players are joining the teqball movement every day, it is claimed.

PTSE held an opening event which was attended by Renzo Vitto Fabrizio Manyari Velazco, President of PTSE and the Peruvian National Olympic Committee and Edit Székely, a Hungarian Government Foreign Economic Minister, among others.

Teqball can be played in singles, doubles or individually with just one half of the table put down ©FITEQ

The pair are collaborating to continue attracting more people to the sport, with ambitions of a national championships being discussed.

One of the President’s key goals is for teqball to support disadvantaged communities in Peru with a strategy being developed to achieve this.

Meanwhile, a FITEQ sport instructor is set to travel to Peru in the coming weeks to lead training sessions for elite level teqball players and coaches in the country.

It is claimed that teqball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world with FITEQ actively introducing it into several countries around the world.

Tables and other resources have been donated by the organisation to federations in Benin, Kosovo and China to continue the rapid development.