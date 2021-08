The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and Thailand Volleyball Association have delayed the Under-19 and Under-21 Beach Volleyball World Championships due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the host country.

Although case rates appear to be easing in Thailand, and a lockdown in capital Bangkok is to be lifted at the start of next month, organisers have deemed it best to move the age-group World Championships to December.

They had been due to take place from September 14 to 29 in Roi Et, in the north-east of Thailand.

The Under-19 Beach Volleyball World Championships are now set for December 3 to 8, and the edition for athletes aged 21 and younger is to follow from December 14 to 19.

Both tournaments will be held in a bubble, the FIVB said, and it also pledged to "carefully monitor the situation in full cooperation with the World Health Organization and other international and national health and sports authorities".

Coronavirus restrictions are due to be eased in Thailand next month ©Getty Images

Travel restrictions in particular were blamed for the postponements.

Thailand today reported 15,972 new cases of COVID-19.

That represents a the lowest daily figure in more than a month.

More than 11,000 people have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began.