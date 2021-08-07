Anders Mol and Christian Sørum celebrated men's Olympic beach volleyball gold after downing ROC world champions Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy in straight sets in the final.

The Norwegians triumphed 21-17, 21-18 at Shiokaze Park and ended the knock-out phase of the tournament without dropping a set.

Mol and Sørum, the World Championship bronze medallists, arrived in Tokyo in good form after winning two of the three Cancun hub tournaments held by the International Volleyball Federation in April.

They lost a match in the pool stage to another ROC pair - Konstantin Semenov and Ilya Leshukov - but qualified for the knock-out phase as runners-up.

Their path to the final included taking revenge on Semenov and Leshukov in the quarter-finals, before a win over Latvia's Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs in the last four.

Anders Mol and Christian Sørum did not drop a set during the knock-out rounds ©Getty Images

Krasilnikov and Stoyanovskiy, who won gold the last time the World Championships were held in 2019, had to make do with silver after also not dropping a set during the knock-out matches.

Norway had never won Olympic gold in beach volleyball and the country's champions, with an average age of 24, are the youngest pair to claim the men's title.

Qatar won bronze as Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan claimed a 21-12, 21-18 win over Plavins and Tocs.

