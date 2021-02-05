International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) President Ary Graça has expressed optimism over the sport’s prospects in 2021, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Graça made the declaration at the opening of the FIVB World Congress, which is taking place virtually for the first time.

The FIVB President acknowledged the challenges posed by the pandemic in 2020, with major volleyball events including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games impacted.

He praised the sport’s strong foundations and professional leadership, as well as efforts to adapt using social media over the past year.

"Indeed, 2020 was a tough year," Graça said.

"But because of the strong foundation we have built thanks to your tireless efforts over the past few years, as well as the decisions we have taken, we have been able to weather the storm.

"Even without volleyball competitions, millions of fans across the globe could enjoy engaging volleyball content thanks to our innovative digital strategy.

"This is showcased by our strong following on social media, with more than 8 million followers across all our online platforms."

Graça highlighted the governing body’s Athletes’ Relief Support Fund and Development Projects Platform in supporting athletes and federations last year.

A total of 80 players were confirmed to have received relief funding in November.

The FIVB has already confirmed this year’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) will be held in a bubble, as the sport seeks to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Congress comes days after the FIVB announced the launch of a new $300 million (£220 million/€250 million) commercial initiative, Volleyball World, designed to boost growth and investment worldwide.

The FIVB is working in partnership with CVC Capital Partners Fund VII, which has invested in and worked with numerous other sports including Formula 1, Moto GP and rugby union.

Graça also welcomed the result of the first-ever FIVB Athletes' Commission elections.

FIVB President Ary Graça opened the three-day Congress today ©FIVB

Jordan Quinn Larson of the United States and Italy’s Samuele Papi have been elected as representatives for volleyball, while beach volleyball players Joshua Binstock of Canada, Madelein Meppelink of The Netherlands and Switzerland’s Anouk Vergé-Dépré also secured positions.

"A few days ago, we announced the results of the elections with three female and two male athletes receiving the most votes," Graça said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the newly-elected members of the FIVB Athletes’ Commission."

The remaining five members will be nominated by the FIVB President and appointed by the FIVB Board of Administration during its first meeting following the FIVB World Congress.

The three-day Congress will also see updates on "The Future of Volleyball", while a presentation on "The Volleyball Empowerment" is also on the agenda.

The FIVB financial reports will be presented at the Congress, while members of the governing body’s Ethics Panel will be appointed.

FIVB Board and FIVB gender in minority elections are scheduled, as well as reports on refereeing, future events, and updates from commissions and continental bodies.

The Netherlands is expected to be approved as host of the 2022 FIVB World Congress.