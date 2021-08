China end wheelchair fencing on a high after team foil golds at Tokyo 2020

China underlined their status as the dominant force in wheelchair fencing by securing the men’s and women’s team foil titles at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Chinese teams were seeking to secure their 10th and 11th wheelchair fencing gold medals in the Makuhari Messe venue, with 16 events having taken place at the Games.

Pool stage wins over Poland, France and Japan saw China’s men’s team advance to the semi-finals, where they overcame the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) 45-35.

Britain provided the opposition in the final, after their three pool phase triumphs and a 45-23 victory over France in the last four.

Oliver Lam-Watson, Piers Gilliver and Dimitri Coutya established a six-point lead for Britain in the early stages of the final, only for China to claw their way back into the contest.

Impressive displays from Sun Gang, Li Hao and Hu Daoliang saw China edge into a 40-35 lead.

Newly crowned individual champion Sun sealed victory by earning the five points China required, wrapping up a 45-38 win.

"This is a team sport and we're always good in team events," Sun said.

"We train ourselves to the best of our possibilities, and today we had a good condition and so we performed really well today."

China overcame Italy to win women's team gold ©Getty Images

France clinched bronze after their team overcame the RPC 45-40.

China faced an Italian side led by two-time Paralympic gold medallist Bebe Vio in the women’s team foil gold medal match.

Vio was key to keeping Italian in touch with China during the early stages of the final.

China’s Gu Haiyan, Zhou Jingjing and Rong Jing eventually edged clear of Italy to lead, 40-37.

Gu edged Vio in their final head-to-head contest to seal a 45-41 win to clinch gold.

Vio, Ionela Mogos and Loredana Trigilia were left to settle for the silver medal.

A thrilling bronze medal match went to the final point of the contest as Hungary edged Hong Kong.

Eva Hajmasi claimed the crucial final point of the match to win 45-44, allowing her team-mates Gyongyi Dani and Zsuzsanna Krajnyak to celebrate taking the last podium spot.

China topped the wheelchair fencing medals table at Tokyo 2020 with 11 gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

The RPC finished with two golds, with Britain, Hungary and Italy each claiming one title.