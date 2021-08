Mitsubishi Motors has been named as an official sponsor of the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games.

The Japanese car manufacturer will provide over 600 vehicles to organisers which will be used to transport more than 8,000 athletes as well as coaches, officials and volunteers around venues in the Chilean capital and beyond.

"Having an international brand such as Mitsubishi in the Official Sponsor tier is a great pride for the Games," said Felipe De Pablo, chief executive of Santiago 2023.

"These types of alliances reinforce the idea that interest in the event is rising among the different national and international companies and industries, and that several of them want to become a part of the largest multi-sports event that our country has ever hosted."

Mitsubishi joins the Games' commercial partner list alongside Molten, radio station AND, Michelob Ultra and Imagen Chile.

The Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos is set to act as the main venue for Santiago 2023 ©Getty Images

"We are very proud to be a part of this huge event, and to contribute to the development of athletes and Para athletes in the continent and to their preparation for these Games," said Ignacio Bengoechea, general manager of Mitsubishi Motors Chile.

"Likewise, we are proud to contribute as a brand to your organization, since we are sure that it will be a huge party for Chile and for every participating country."

The 2023 Pan American Games are set to take place from October 20 to November 5 in 2023, while the Parapan American Games will last from November 17 to 25.

Santiago 2023 marks the first time that Chile will host the Games after Santiago was unanimously selected as host city in 2017.

Chile's capital was initially awarded the rights to host the 1975 and later 1987 Pan American Games but withdrew as host both times due to financial and political problems.